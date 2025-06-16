Overnight traffic restrictions on I-81 and Route 250 near Staunton begin Monday

Bridge work requires traffic restrictions for drivers on Interstate 81 and Route 250 (Jefferson Highway) near Staunton

STAUNTON, Va. – Heads up, drivers! Bridge work is set to start taking place overnight on I-81 near Staunton, and it could affect your commute.

Crews are setting steel girders for the widening of the southbound I-81 bridge over Route 250.

Overnight Monday until 7 a.m., expect single-lane traffic on eastbound Route 250. Virginia State Police may stop all traffic for up to fifteen minutes. Additionally, VSP will periodically stop traffic using the southbound I-81 exit 222 off-ramp onto Route 250. Traffic will be held at the bottom of the off-ramp for up to 15 minutes at a time.

Tuesday night from 10 p.m. to 5:30 a.m., westbound Route 250 will be affected, and the northbound I-81 exit 222 ramp to Route 250 will be closed.

These traffic disruptions could continue through Thursday night.

Additional information about the I-81 Staunton-area widening is on the VDOT project page.