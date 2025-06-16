Sen. Kaine announces the filing of a war powers resolution to prevent war with Iran

U.S. Senator Tim Kaine (D-VA), who serves on both the Senate Armed Services and Foreign Relations Committees, has introduced a war powers resolution aimed at addressing the growing violence in the Middle East.

This resolution expresses serious concerns about the potential for the U.S. to be pulled into conflict, specifically with Iran.

If passed, it would mandate a prompt debate and vote in Congress before any military action is taken against Iran.

It is not in our national security interest to get into a war with Iran unless that war is absolutely necessary to defend the United States. I am deeply concerned that the recent escalation of hostilities between Israel and Iran could quickly pull the United States into another endless conflict. The American people have no interest in sending servicemembers to fight another forever war in the Middle East. This resolution will ensure that if we decide to place our nation’s men and women in uniform into harm’s way, we will have a debate and vote on it in Congress. Sen. Tim Kaine

The war powers resolution holds a privileged status, meaning that the Senate must consider and vote on it promptly. It reinforces the constitutional principle that Congress has the exclusive authority to declare war.

Under this resolution, any military engagement with Iran would require explicit authorization through a declaration of war or a specific authorization for the use of military force. However, it does allow for the U.S. to defend itself against imminent threats.

Kaine has long pushed back against presidents using military force without congressional authorization.

Text of the resolution is available here.

