Why you should avoid falling asleep on the couch

Ever doze off on the couch at night, then struggle to fall back asleep once you move to your bed?

Ever doze off on the couch at night, then struggle to fall back asleep once you move to your bed?

According to Cleveland Clinic sleep specialist Nancy Foldvary, DO, you’re not alone – and there’s a reason for it.

Recommended Videos

“If you wake up on the couch and then walk through a well-lit kitchen, you don’t feel sleepy anymore by the time you get in bed. This is because light is stimulating,” Dr. Foldvary explained.

Since it can be hard to fall back asleep, she said the best thing to do is simply go to bed when you’re tired.

Dozing off anywhere other than your bedroom takes away from the better rest you would have gotten by going straight to bed.

If you’re falling asleep on the couch at night a lot, she recommends trying another evening activity like reading.

Dr. Foldvary added that a sleep disorder may also be the reason you constantly find yourself wide awake when you get into bed.

That’s why it’s important to take note of any long-term sleep problems you’re having.

“If you have difficulty falling or staying asleep for several nights per week for at least three consecutive months, you may have a sleep disorder,” Dr. Foldvary said. “Talk with your doctor to determine the next step. Your doctor may recommend seeing a sleep medicine specialist or a sleep test to investigate the problem.”

Dr. Foldvary urges people to break bad habits like drifting off on the couch and address any sleep problems.

Difficulty falling asleep can lead to chronic sleep deprivation, which increases the risk for many health problems like heart disease and type 2 diabetes.