How much Vitamin D do we really need?

Now that it’s nice outside, more people are spending time in the sun, which is a great way to get some vitamin D.

But how much exposure do we really need?

“It depends on many different factors, such as the color of your skin, how quickly you metabolize vitamin D, how much you are in the sun, and how strong the sun is. So, for instance, an average person with about 25% of their body exposed to the sun would need about three minutes in the sunshine in Miami in summertime but 20 minutes in the sunshine in Boston in the wintertime,” said Neha Vyas, MD, family medicine physician at Cleveland Clinic.

Dr. Vyas said vitamin D plays an important role in our bodies, helping with things like bone health.

She explains that you don’t need to spend all day in the sun to get enough vitamin D, just a couple of minutes several times a week should be fine.

While there are foods that have naturally occurring vitamin D in them, it’s usually not a lot.

That’s why the main source for vitamin D is the sun.

Dr. Vyas said there are vitamin D supplements available as well.

However, she recommends talking with your physician first to see if they want to do a blood test or have any other concerns.

“Keep in mind that if you are taking vitamin D through a supplement that it may interact with some of the medications that you are also taking for other conditions. For instance, certain cholesterol medications, certain blood pressure medications, and certain heart medications may interact with vitamin D. So, check with your doctor to make sure that you’re not taking anything that could potentially be hurting you,” Dr. Vyas advised.

Also, don’t forget to put on sunscreen when you’re out in the sun.

Some people may assume it would prevent you from absorbing vitamin D, but research shows that’s not the case.