Why the heat makes us so irritable

Have you ever noticed your mood seems to change on really hot days?

You suddenly get more angry or irritated.

Well, there’s a reason for that.

“When it is hot, your body is working on overdrive to keep it cool. This creates stress on the body, which releases cortisol, the stress hormone. It drains your energy and your emotional resources to think through issues in a logical way,” said Susan Albers, PsyD, psychologist at Cleveland Clinic.

Dr. Albers said studies have shown that during heat waves, there’s an increase in emergency room visits, suicides, aggression and violence.

The heat can also impact your sleep.

If you’re not getting enough sleep, you may find yourself feeling more impatient or irritable the next day.

So, what can people do to ‘keep cool’?

Dr. Albers recommends being mindful of your mood.

If you find yourself feeling cranky, the weather could be to blame.

She also suggests staying indoors when possible.

“Plan activities around the heat. Do workouts, have difficult conversations, go on errands in the morning, or in the early evening. This is going to conserve your energy and take advantage of the coolest parts of the day so that you don’t get overheated and to keep your mood regulated,” she said.

And don’t forget to drink plenty of water.

Dr. Albers said dehydration can also affect your mood.