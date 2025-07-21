Doctor debunks common menopause myths

Reports show about 1.3 million women here in the United States enter menopause every year.

And while it’s a natural part of the aging process, there are still a lot of myths out there, like menopause only causes hot flashes.

“That is not true. Menopause, especially perimenopause, which usually starts several years prior to menopause, can be associated with a variety of physical, emotional, mental symptoms, ranging from the well-known hot flashes and night sweats, all the way to vaginal dryness, decrease in libido, joint pains, skin, hair, nail changes, and certainly changes with a woman’s metabolism. Weight changes are also commonly experienced. So, it goes way beyond just the hot flashes that we hear about,” explained Katrin Arnolds, MD, who is a gynecologic surgeon at Cleveland Clinic.

Dr. Arnolds said another myth is that menopause only happens to women after the age of 50, which is incorrect.

Menopause typically starts between the ages of 45 and 55.

And it doesn’t just happen suddenly.

It can take several years to start menopause, and that time period is known as ‘perimenopause.’

Some other myths Dr. Arnolds has heard include the belief that menopause automatically causes weight gain or impacts a woman’s sex life.

She said those aren’t always true either.

“While that can be true for some women, we do notice a mild slowdown of our metabolism. It is not true for everyone. There are many other factors that can influence weight gain. When it comes to intimacy or our sex life, menopause certainly affects most women in various ways. We often notice a decrease in our estrogen and progesterone levels during menopause, which can cause some vaginal dryness and some discomfort. It is very important to bring that up to your healthcare provider because there are many options that go beyond just hormone replacement therapy that can alleviate those symptoms,” said Dr. Arnolds.

She emphasized that menopause can be different for everyone, which is why you should consult your healthcare provider if you have any concerns.