Hulk Hogan, pro wrestling icon and pop culture mainstay, dies at 71

FILE - Hulk Hogan attends the NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment 2015 Upfront at The Jacob Javits Center on May 14, 2015, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

Pro wrestling legend Hulk Hogan, whose charisma and shirt-ripping showmanship brought professional wrestling to new heights of mainstream popularity, died Thursday, his manager confirmed.

He was 71.

Recommended Videos

Hogan died surrounded by loved ones at his home in Clearwater, Florida, manager Chris Volo told NBC Los Angeles.

Hogan — whose real name was Terry Gene Bollea — was made famous for his theatrical wrestling performances, but became a household name after making appearances in several films and television shows.

He famously appeared in the third installment of the “Rocky” film franchise where he took on the title character, played by Sylvester Stallone, in a fight between wrestler and boxer.

Hogan’s family had a reality series on VH1 in the mid-2000s named “Hogan Knows Best,” following the lives of his ex-wife Linda and his two children, Brooke and Nick.

The show was cancelled in 2007 after his son was seriously injured in a car accident in Clearwater, Florida, and was charged with reckless driving.

Linda Hogan filed for divorce the same year, ending more than two decades of marriage.