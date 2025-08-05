Are microplastics harmful to our health?

You’ve probably seen headlines about microplastics and nanoplastics.

But what exactly are they, and why do they have everyone talking?

Recommended Videos

“Both microplastics and nanoplastics are the byproducts of plastic breakdown in the environment. These can’t be seen with the naked eye, and you need specialized equipment to visualize them,” explained researcher Christopher Hine, PhD.

Dr. Hine said that both microplastics and nanoplastics have been found in humans.

They can enter our bodies in many ways, including the foods we eat, the water we drink and even the air we breathe.

Dr. Hine said these plastics can potentially affect things like our hormones, metabolism and may even contribute to weight gain.

Ways to help limit your exposure include using microwave-safe food containers and turning to alternative storage like glass, metal or ceramic.

Most importantly, don’t avoid water just because it’s in a plastic bottle – but try to keep plastic containers out of direct sunlight.

“I definitely don’t want individuals to avoid drinking water in the summer heat just because it’s in a plastic container. Dehydration is a far worse condition than being exposed to microplastics,” Dr. Hine said. “However, if you have the ability to store that bottled water outside of direct sunlight, and in a cool place, then please do.”

At the end of the day, Dr. Hine said you can’t avoid all plastics, but you can take these steps to limit your exposure.

Ultimately, more research is needed to fully understand the impact of microplastics and nanoplastics on our bodies.