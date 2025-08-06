AAA: Flash flooding across the country means water-damaged cars could soon be flooding the market

The United States has experienced a record-breaking number of flash flood warnings this year, with over 3,000 issued from Jan. 1 through July 15, according to Iowa State University data.

In total, the National Weather Service issued 3,040 warnings, as reported by the Iowa Environmental Mesonet, an organization that specializes in tracking precipitation, soil temperature, and other environmental data. This marks the highest number of flash flood warnings since the modern alert system was adopted in 1986.

This summer, states across the country, from Texas and New Mexico to North Carolina, Illinois, New York, and New Jersey, have faced intense rainfall and widespread flooding. In fact, NBC News reports that the U.S. endured four separate 1-in-1,000-year storms in less than a week this July.

As flash flooding continues, vehicles may become trapped in rising, fast-moving waters. Authorities warn that even partially submerged vehicles are unsafe to drive and often difficult to detect. AAA cautions drivers about flood-damaged vehicles that may have entered the used car market.

“Modern vehicles contain far more technology than ever before,” says Morgan Dean, AAA Mid-Atlantic spokesperson for Virginia. “With wiring systems, sensors, and electronic modules embedded throughout, including behind bumpers and fenders, water intrusion can cause serious, costly, and sometimes irreparable damage.”

AAA recommends these steps to avoid buying a flood-damaged car:

Choose a reputable car dealer.

Check for mold or mildew odors.

Inspect upholstery and door panels for water stains, mud, rusted screws, or mismatched fabric.

Look inside the trunk and under carpets for dirt, sand, mildew, or other water damage.

Examine seatbelts for water spots or mildew; pulling the belt out fully may reveal tell-tale marks.

Test electrical components such as windows, seat controllers, turn signals, radio, and A/C.

Look for rust under the hood and around doors, hinges, and screws.

Check for fogging or moisture inside headlights, taillights, and turn signals.

Obtain a free vehicle report from the National Insurance Crime Bureau’s VINCheck to see if the vehicle was reported as salvage or flood-damaged. Note that VIN fraud can occur.

Purchase a CARFAX report for detailed history including accidents, ownership, mileage, and recalls.

Have a trusted mechanic perform a thorough inspection.

If a deal seems too good to be true, it’s often a sign the vehicle has hidden problems.

If your car is flooded:

Contact your insurance company to determine your best options.

Call a repair facility to check if they accept flood-damaged vehicles before arranging a tow.

Take photos of all visible damage.

Do NOT attempt to start the vehicle; instead, have a qualified technician inspect and service it. This includes draining floodwater from affected components and cleaning and drying electrical systems.

To find a qualified professional, visit the list of AAA Approved Auto Repair shops near you.