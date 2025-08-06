Wildfire smoke from Canada, West Coast impacts U.S. Air Quality, including Virginia

Millions across the U.S., particularly in the Upper Midwest and Northeast, are under air quality alerts due to wildfire smoke drifting from Canada. Virginia has also been affected, with smoke reaching parts of the state, including the Roanoke Valley.

As of Wednesday morning, Roanoke’s air quality is rated moderate on the U.S. Air Quality Index. While considered acceptable, some people, specifically those sensitive to air pollution, may still face health risks.

Air Quality (U.S. Air Quality Index)

Meanwhile, on the West Coast, crews are still battling the Gifford Fire, California’s largest of the year, which has burned nearly 84,000 acres. Fires such as the Rosa Fire in Riverside County have prompted evacuations and sent smoke plumes high into the atmosphere.

Want to check your specific zip code? Click here.