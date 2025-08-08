Money Matters | Best and worst college majors in the job market

It’s a tough job market for many new college grads, and the majors with the lowest unemployment rates might surprise you.

A recent survey by the Chartered Financial Analyst Institute found more than a third of grads polled think finance is the most promising career path. But unemployment data from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York paints a different picture.

Majors like nutrition services, construction, animal and plant sciences, special education, and agriculture are seeing the lowest rates, all around 1% or less.

The highest? Anthropology, Physics, computer engineering, graphic design, and fine arts between 7 and 9.5%.

Finance? Right in the middle at 3.7%. Just under the national average of around 4% since May last year.

Want to know how your major ranks? Head to www.newyorkfed.org because in this market, career choices matter and your Money Matters!