How to get ahead of fall allergy season

Although we’re still enjoying the summer sunshine, fall allergy season is right around the corner.

In fact, you may be reaching for the tissue box sooner than you think.

“I typically tell my patients fall allergies start right around Labor Day, and they go until the first snowfall. So, we’re in fall allergy season when kids start going back to school,” explained Sandra Hong, MD, an allergist with Cleveland Clinic.

If you suffer from fall allergies, Dr. Hong recommends starting allergy medications about two weeks before your symptoms typically begin.

Over-the-counter antihistamines can ease symptoms like sneezing, runny nose, watery eyes and itching – while nasal steroid sprays can help with congestion.

Dr. Hong also suggests limiting time outdoors when pollen counts are high, like early mornings or on dry, windy days.

When you’re coming in from outside, make sure to change your clothes, take a shower and keep your windows closed. This all helps prevent outdoor allergens from getting inside.

Above all, Dr. Hong said it’s important to know when to see an allergist.

“If someone is still feeling miserable despite using over-the-counter medications, or if their symptoms are interfering with daily life, it’s time to see an allergist,” Dr. Hong said. “There are so many other options that allergists can utilize to make people feel better.”

Dr. Hong said an allergist can figure out what’s triggering your symptoms and offer other treatment options that you can’t get over the counter, like allergy shots.