Treats, thrills and Oktoberfest: Kings Dominion announces spooktacular fall lineup

DOSWELL, Va. – The spooky season is almost here, and Kings Dominion is bringing all treats and no tricks this fall.

The popular theme park has announced its 2025 fall lineup, packed with Halloween fun for the whole family.

Here’s a look at what Kings Dominion has in store:

Sept. 19 to Nov. 2 - Halloween Haunt (select nights, including weekends): Kings Dominion will be transformed into a haunting landscape packed with spooky attractions, scare zones, mazes and ghoulish characters lurking in the shadows.

Sept. 20 to Nov.2 - Oktoberfest (weekends and select days): An annual celebration that brings the spirit of Germany’s world-famous festival to life, featuring authentic German cuisine, lively music and a diverse selection of craft beers.

Sept. 20 to Nov. 2 - Tricks and Treats (weekends and select days): Entertainment, activities, trick-or-treat trails and Halloween-themed experiences for little ghouls and goblins of all ages.

New for this year: Haunted mazes will only be accessible to guests with a Haunted Attraction Pass.

Following Halloween, you can continue to visit the park on weekends in November. Highlights of fall bonus days include: