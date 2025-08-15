Money Matters | When should you talk about finances while dating?

Maribel Aber, a correspondent for CNN’s Money Matters, is breaking down why timing is important when it comes to dating and talking about finances.

She spoke with Cherie Brooke and Jean Luo, who are known for tackling tricky questions about money, power and love on their weekly top 10 podcast, Tiger Sisters.

Recommended Videos

“Once you’re able to picture a future together-say, by the fifth date-- open the conversation,” Luo explained. “Start with values, not numbers. Ask: ‘How did your family handle money growing up?’”

Luo said it’s a good way to learn an individual’s mindset without handing them a checklist.

Brooke added that it’s important to share your own financial habits, too.

“Say something like, ‘I max out my 401K—what about you?’ Or ‘My advisor said to keep 6 months of expenses saved—have you heard that?’"

This will ensure that it comes across as more of a conversation, rather than an audit.

When it comes to finding real connection and financial compatibility, things you should keep an eye out for include an alignment on: