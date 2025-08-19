Why fiber is crucial for your diet

According to the Dietary Guidelines for Americans, many adults are not getting enough fiber in their diet.

But what exactly is fiber, and why do we need it?

“Fiber plays so many roles in our bodies. It is a non-digestible, non-absorbable carbohydrate, so it creates stool and it helps eliminate waste. So, in that whole mechanism, it also pulls bile out of our guts. Bile is composed of cholesterol, so therefore it can also help lower cholesterol,” explained Julia Zumpano, RD, registered dietitian at Cleveland Clinic.

Zumpano said fiber can also help minimize blood sugar spikes and make a person feel fuller for longer, which could, in turn, aid with weight loss.

Not to mention it promotes the growth of good bacteria in the gut.

Current guidelines recommend that adults consume between 25 and 38 grams of fiber per day.

But on average, Zumpano said they only consume about 10 to 13 grams.

She notes that’s likely because people tend to buy processed and ultra-processed foods, which don’t typically contain fiber.

“When you think about where fiber is found, it’s found in plant-based foods, foods that come from the ground. So, things like whole grains, fruits, vegetables, nuts, seeds, nut butters, those are all sources of fiber. And our standard American diet does not consume enough of those foods. If we do have some vegetables, they’re here and there and far between, fruits again are interspersed, but it’s not a regular daily intake,” she said.

Zumpano said if you do plan to add more fiber to your diet, it’s best to do a little at a time.

Consuming too much at once when you’re not used to it can cause cramping and other gastrointestinal issues.