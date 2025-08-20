Skip to main content
Cloudy icon
71º
Join Insider

News

Money Matters |✈️ Budget-Friendly Sleeper Seats to help you travel comfortably

Money Matters (Canva)

If international business class prices give you sticker shock, there are “cheaper sleeper” options from three major airlines, according to Maribel Aber, a correspondent for CNN’s Money Matters.

Air New Zealand offers the Skycouch, a row of three economy seats you can turn into a bed of sorts on long-haul flights. The cost varies based on how many people and rows you want. You’ll get just over five feet of stretch-out room--plus pillows and a comforter.

Recommended Videos

Lufthansa’s Sleeper Row is available on flights that are around 11 hours or longer. You don’t need reservations and can book at check-in or the gate before departure if seats are available. Upgrade fees range from $180 to $250 per leg, but Aber said it’s still a bit cheaper than a lie-flat business seat.

And All Nippon Airways’ Couchii includes 3-or-4 seat rows with extending footrests and bedding. Upgrade fees, depending on your party’s size, start around $100 during “low” season to more than $2,500 at peak.

Who says coach can’t be comfy?

Copyright 2025 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

Click here to take a moment and familiarize yourself with our Community Guidelines.

Loading...

Recommended Videos