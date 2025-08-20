Money Matters |✈️ Budget-Friendly Sleeper Seats to help you travel comfortably

If international business class prices give you sticker shock, there are “cheaper sleeper” options from three major airlines, according to Maribel Aber, a correspondent for CNN’s Money Matters.

Air New Zealand offers the Skycouch, a row of three economy seats you can turn into a bed of sorts on long-haul flights. The cost varies based on how many people and rows you want. You’ll get just over five feet of stretch-out room--plus pillows and a comforter.

Recommended Videos

Lufthansa’s Sleeper Row is available on flights that are around 11 hours or longer. You don’t need reservations and can book at check-in or the gate before departure if seats are available. Upgrade fees range from $180 to $250 per leg, but Aber said it’s still a bit cheaper than a lie-flat business seat.

And All Nippon Airways’ Couchii includes 3-or-4 seat rows with extending footrests and bedding. Upgrade fees, depending on your party’s size, start around $100 during “low” season to more than $2,500 at peak.

Who says coach can’t be comfy?