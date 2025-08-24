Tropical Storm Fernand passing well east of Bermuda, no threat to land

This satellite image proved by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) shows Tropical Storm Fernand in the Atlantic off the east coast of the U.S. on Sunday, Aug. 24, 2025. (NOAA via AP)

MIAMI – Tropical Storm Fernand strengthened Sunday over the open Atlantic Ocean well east of Bermuda.

The Miami-based National Hurricane Center reported Fernand was located some 320 miles (515 kilometers) east of Bermuda by late Sunday. It had maximum sustained winds of 50 mph (85 kph) and was headed north-northeast at 13 mph (20 kph).

The hurricane center said Fernand was expected to curl more to the northeast as it moves away from Bermuda. Further strengthening is expected, though forecasters said Fernand would likely begin to weaken Tuesday.

Fernand is far from land, and no coastal watches or warnings were in effect.