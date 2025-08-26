Consumer Reports | How to stay a step ahead of text message scams

It starts with a ping.

You’re in the middle of your day when a text pops up stating that there’s a problem with your package delivery or a missed toll payment.

These messages look very convincing, but they’re likely part of a growing wave of text message scams.

Spotting what’s real and what’s a rip-off isn’t always easy, but Consumer Reports has tips to help you stay a step ahead.

“Scammers are good. At first glance, the text will look like it’s from a real source that requires your immediate attention,” said Lisa Fogarty, with Consumer Reports. “But not so fast!”

Scammers aren’t stopping at package delivery. They’re also impersonating toll collection agencies and sending texts demanding immediate payment to avoid a late fee.

According to the Better Business Bureau’s scam tracker, this is one of the fastest-growing scams hitting phones right now.

“For some people who don’t deal with tolls all the time, to see that text message, they may think, ‘I might have gone through a toll. I’m just going to pay it. It’s only $12.’ But then they have your credit card information,” said Melanie McGovern, from the Better Business Bureau.

Fogarty further explained that there’s typically a link where you’re asked to submit personal information, such as your address or credit card details. She said that while the link may appear innocent on the surface, it can be dangerous and if you click it, it could install malware on your device.

So, how can you confirm it’s a scam? If you’re not waiting for a package or haven’t recently driven on a toll road, just ignore them!

INSPECT THE SENDER

Scammers often use web addresses or email accounts that look almost real, but there are red flags to look for. For example, the postal service won’t message you from a Gmail address!

DON’T CLICK THE LINK

Never click on links or download files from an unexpected text or email message. Instead, go directly to the source to see if there’s a problem. For instance, call customer service at the toll road. Or check the Postal Inspection website for examples of delivery scams.

IGNORE THE SCAMMER

Do not engage with the scammer if you know it’s a phony text! Instead, block the number and delete the message. That might prevent these scammers from contacting you again.