Money Matters | Social Security to scrap paper checks - What Now?

the largest increase since 1982. The larger increase is aimed at helping to offset rising inflation. (Photo illustration by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

A big change is coming to Social Security payments: paper checks are ending Sept. 30.

It’s part of the government’s push to modernize how federal payments are made. That means more than half-a million people need to choose a new way to get their benefits.

Recommended Videos

You’ve got two main options:

Direct deposit to a bank account

A Direct Express pre-paid debit card

You can make the switch at GoDirect.gov, that’s the official government site.

And if going digital isn’t possible for you, you can apply for a hardship waiver to keep getting paper checks if you qualify.

All the details are at GoDirect.gov, but don’t wait too long. The deadline is Sept. 30.

Lock in your payment plan now because ‘Your Money Matters’!