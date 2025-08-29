PIN IT: Show us your school spirit for National College Colors Day

It’s time to show your school spirit and rep your alma mater for College Colors Day!

The national holiday is held annually on the Friday before Labor Day to encourage students, fans and alumni to wear their college’s team colors and apparel. It’s the perfect way to kick off the first full weekend of the college football season.

Recommended Videos

For example, Hokie fans can wear orange and red, while Penn State fans will don blue and white.

Want to show off your college pride? Be sure to post your photos on Pin It!

Here’s how to use Pin It: