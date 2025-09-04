Money Matters | How to revamp your resume to land the job

It’s a competitive job market out there, and there’s a good chance your resume needs a remodel if it’s been a while!

Google exec. and Founder of Summit-Resume, Alex Harlan, breaks down bad habits and easy fixes.

Harlan said an outdated resume can hold you back and made note of two habits you should break!

Avoid vague bullet points

Use the X-Y-Z method - Accomplished X, as measured by Y, by doing Z.

Lead with strong action verbs and use metrics to quantify impact.

Recruiters spend six seconds scanning a resume, so state your value right at the start.

Ditch the ‘Objective Statement’

Replace your Objective Statement with a Summary of Qualifications.

Instead of saying you’re job hunting, highlight years of experience, strengths, and accomplishments.

It’s a snapshot of your value, and it sets the tone for the rest of your resume.

Make these changes, and you’ll be one step closer to landing that interview.

Best of luck to you!