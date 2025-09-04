Tips for spotting a concussion in young athletes

Young athletes aren’t always quick to recognize concussion symptoms, and some may even hide or downplay what they’re feeling to keep playing.

But identifying a concussion quickly is important for protecting brain health.

So, what should parents be watching for?

“Normally, people will experience headaches, dizziness, blurred vision, sometimes some nausea, photosensitivity, meaning the light bothers them, the noises could bother them,” said Marie Schaefer, MD, a sports medicine specialist with Cleveland Clinic.

She said a concussion can happen after a hit to the head, a neck injury or even after a whiplash injury -- where the head is jolted but not hit.

She added that every concussion is unique, and symptoms vary, but kids may complain of not feeling right, they may be more irritable, forgetful or slow responding to questions.

Once a parent senses something isn’t quite right, it’s important that they remove their child from the activity to prevent further injury.

“It’s important to remember that with a concussion, most symptoms will show up in the first 24 hours, but it can take up to 72 hours after some type of head or neck injury for the symptoms to develop,” she explained. “So, if your child is experiencing any of the symptoms, it’s always better to say -- hey, let’s sit out right now. Go seek some medical advice and then decide what to do next to determine is it, or is it not a concussion.”

A concussion is a mild traumatic brain injury and should never be taken lightly.

Only once a child is symptom-free and cleared by a medical professional should they return to their sport.