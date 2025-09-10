Healthwatch | Is it allergies or a cold?

With fall here, it can be hard to tell whether you’re dealing with a cold or allergies.

But according to Cleveland Clinic allergist Sandra Hong, MD, there are some key differences.

“Very frequently colds can linger for about seven to 14 days – they can come with fevers and make you feel achy. Allergies, on the other hand, will recur every single year,” Dr. Hong explained.

As Dr. Hong noted, allergies are usually chronic, while colds resolve on their own.

Along with fever, a wet cough and sore throat are more common with a cold or other illness.

Though some cold and allergy symptoms overlap – itching, watery eyes, sneezing and a runny nose are typical of allergies.

So, what triggers those fall allergy flare-ups?

“While there are many types of weeds, ragweed is one of the most common triggers for fall allergy symptoms – along with molds,” Dr. Hong said. “Indoors, we continue to deal with year-round allergens like pet dander, dust mites and indoor molds.”

If you’re always struggling with allergies, Dr. Hong said an allergist can help identify the cause and come up with a treatment plan.