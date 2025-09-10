The Latest: Conservative activist Charlie Kirk has been shot at an event in Utah

(Jeffrey Phelps, Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

FILE - Charlie Kirk speaks during a town hall meeting on March 17, 2025, in Oconomowoc, Wis. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps, File)

Charlie Kirk, the CEO and co-founder of the conservative youth organization Turning Point USA, was shot Wednesday at an event at a Utah college, Turning Point said.

Videos posted to social media show Kirk speaking into a handheld microphone at Utah Valley University, at Sorensen Center courtyard, sitting under a white tent emblazoned with the slogan, “The American Comeback” and “Prove Me Wrong.”

A single shot rings out and Kirk can be seen reaching up with his right hand as a large volume of blood gushes from the left side of his neck. Stunned spectators gasp and scream, and some run away.

The university said a suspect is in custody.

Elected officials react to the shooting

— Vice President JD Vance: “Dear God, protect Charlie in his darkest hour.”

— Former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg: “Political violence must be always and totally rejected,” Buttigieg wrote on X. “Praying for him and all who may have been injured or impacted.”

— Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker: “The attack on Charlie Kirk is horrifying. Political violence has no place in this country and should never become the norm. I’m sending my sympathies to his family and friends at this time.”

Former North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper: “Violence is unacceptable. I strongly condemn the attack on Charlie Kirk and political violence in all forms. I’m praying for his swift recovery.”

New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani: "I’m horrified by the shooting of Charlie Kirk at a college event in Utah. Political violence has no place in our country.”

North Carolina Gov. Josh Stein: “We can never tolerate or become numb to political violence. Our nation is weaker when people are afraid to share their opinions or disagree. Please join Anna and me in praying for Charlie Kirk’s recovery.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu: “Praying for @charliekirk11″

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore: “I condemn in the strongest possible terms the attack on Charlie Kirk this afternoon at Utah Valley University. As I have said in the past and as I will continue to say: Political violence is never acceptable. Ever.”

Kirk is in critical condition

A law enforcement official briefed on the shooting told The Associated Press that Kirk is being treated and is in critical condition. The official spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to publicly discuss the matter.

Utah Valley University is the state’s largest public university

With nearly 47,000 students, Utah Valley University has grown to become the largest public university in Utah.

It’s located about 40 miles (65 miles) south of Salt Lake City, the state capital, and was founded in 1941 as a vocation school. From those beginnings, its enrollment has jumped five-fold over the past three decades.

The college is not affiliated or owned by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, known widely as the Mormon church.

Bipartisan rejections of political violence continue

Rep. Ro Khanna, a California Democrat and a potential 2028 presidential candidate, called the shooting “chilling & horrific” in an X post.

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, another Democrat and potential national candidate, said, “We must speak with moral clarity. The attack on Charlie Kirk is horrifying and this growing type of unconscionable violence cannot be allowed in our society.”

Republican Senate Leader John Thune of South Dakota posted: “There is no place in our country for political violence. Period, full stop.”

Gabby Giffords says she is horrified about the shooting

Giffords, a former U.S. representative for Arizona who suffered a serious brain injury when she was shot in 2011, posted on X about the attack on Kirk.

“I’m horrified to hear that Charlie Kirk was shot at an event in Utah,” she wrote Wednesday.

“Democratic societies will always have political disagreements, but we must never allow America to become a country that confronts those disagreements with violence.”

Kirk was speaking at a debate hosted by Turning Point USA when he was shot

The event at Utah Valley University had been met with divided opinions on campus.

An online petition calling for university administrators to bar Kirk from appearing receiving nearly 1,000 signatures.

The university issued a statement last week citing First Amendment rights and affirming its “commitment to free speech, intellectual inquiry, and constructive dialogue.”

Trump says, 'we must all pray for Charlie Kirk.'

“A great guy from top to bottom. GOD BLESS HIM!” the president said in a post on Truth Social.

FBI Director Kash Patel said the FBI is “closely monitoring reports of the tragic shooting involving Charlie Kirk.”

Vice President JD Vance also called for prayers, calling Charlie Kirk “a genuinely good guy and a young father.”

Health secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Attorney General Pam Bondi, and House Speaker Mike Johnson joined the chorus of Trump officials offering their prayers to Kirk.

Support also came from across the aisle.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom called the shooting “disgusting, vile, and reprehensible. In the United States of America, we must reject political violence in EVERY form.”

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said: “Political violence has absolutely no place in our nation.”

Aubrey Laitsch at Turning Point USA confirms Charlie Kirk has been hospitalized.

“He is in the hospital, and we are praying for him at this time,” said Aubrey Laitsch, public relations manager for Turning Point USA.

Former Utah congressman says Kirk had some security but not enough

Jason Chaffetz, a Republican who was at the event, said told Fox News Channel that he heard one shot and saw Kirk go back.

“It seemed like it was a close shot,” Chaffetz said, who seemed shaken as he spoke.

He said there was a light police presence at the event and Kirk had some security but not enough.

“Utah is one of the safest places on the planet,” he said. “And so we just don’t have these types of things.”