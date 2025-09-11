Gov. Youngkin issues flag order in remembrance of Charlie Kirk

Governor Glenn Youngkin has issued a flag order to honor Charlie Kirk, who was shot and killed while delivering a speech at Utah Valley University on Wednesday.
Following President Donald Trump’s presidential proclamation to lower the U.S. flag, Youngkin has directed that flags across the Commonwealth be flown at half-staff on all state and local government buildings.
Kirk, an outspoken Christian conservative activist, was the founder and president of Turning Point USA.
Flags will remain at half-staff until Sept. 14.