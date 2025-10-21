Consumer Reports |Experts warn against daily use of protein supplements

Protein powders and shakes are more popular than ever, often touted as workout fuel or even meal replacements. But a new Consumer Reports investigation reveals a hidden risk: some of these supplements contain concerning levels of lead.

Consumer Reports tested 23 popular protein powders and shakes. More than two-thirds contained more lead in a single serving than experts consider safe for an entire day. In some cases, levels were more than 10 times higher.

Plant-based products tested the worst.

“Specifically, when it came to plant-based powders, they had some of the highest levels of lead,” said Paris Martineau, a Consumer Reports investigative reporter. “They were nine times higher than the dairy-based protein powders we tested, and they were double that of the beef-based powders we tested.”

Naked Nutrition’s vegan mass gainer tested at roughly 1,570% of CR’s daily lead limit. Huel’s Black Edition vegan powder also raised concerns, with more than 1,200%. CR’s experts say to avoid these products altogether.

A spokesperson for Huel said its ingredients undergo “rigorous testing” and that it was “confident in the current formulation and safety of the products.” Naked Nutrition requested a third-party test of its mass gainer supplement powder and said, “we take our customers’ health very seriously.”

“When it comes to the dairy-based protein powders and shakes that we tested, we found that they had the lowest amounts of lead generally,” Martineau explained. “Still, about half of the products that we tested had concerning enough levels of lead or other contaminants that CR’s experts advise not to use them daily.”

Nutritionists say most people don’t need protein supplements. Everyday foods—like beans, tofu, eggs, dairy, fish and lean meats—already supply enough.

If you use powders, be careful. CR experts said that given the risks, you may want to use these only occasionally.

CR also notes that the nutrient most people lack is fiber, which is linked to better long-term health. Federal dietary guidelines currently recommend adults get between 22 and 34 grams daily, depending on age and sex.