Why some people believe in superstitions

If you break a mirror, do you think seven years of bad luck will follow?If so, you might be superstitious.

“Our brains are wired to recognize patterns and develop them. We like it when we can see a cause and effect – even if it isn’t real. Superstitions help us to make sense of the world and feel safer,” explained Susan Albers, PsyD, a psychologist at Cleveland Clinic.

Superstitions are top of mind this time of year with Halloween, and Dr. Albers said they give us a sense of control.

Whether it’s breaking a mirror or walking under a ladder, we might use these encounters to explain any misfortune that comes next.

Dr. Albers added leaning into certain superstitions can also put us in a positive mindset.For example, knocking on wood can boost our confidence that things will go our way.

But on the flipside, superstitions can negatively affect our mental health as well.

“If you start feeling anxious and having difficulty when these superstitions don’t play out or even develop a phobia – these are signs superstitions may be bothering you,” Dr. Albers said. “If they bother you for more than two weeks and are impacting your daily life, it may be time to talk with a professional or get some additional support.”

Above all, Dr. Albers reminds us that superstitions are just for fun and not something to base our lives on.