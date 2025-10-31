Behind the Mask: What your Halloween Costume Says About You

Halloween has arrived!

If you’re planning to dress up, you may be surprised to learn that your costume can reveal quite a bit about your personality.

Recommended Videos

“Your costume choice may reveal a lot about what you are yearning for, or a part of your personality that you want to express that may not be part of your everyday life. For example, if you choose a whimsical or funny costume, it may reveal that you want to be less serious or to make people laugh,” said Susan Albers, PsyD, psychologist at Cleveland Clinic.

Dr. Albers said there’s a term in psychology known as ‘enclothed cognition’ which is the thought that what we wear impacts how we feel.

For example, someone dressed as a superhero may find that they feel more confident or brave.

There also tends to be a difference between extroverts and introverts.

Dr. Albers explains that extroverts may want to wear a costume that draws attention or makes people laugh.

Meanwhile, introverts may pick something that’s more low-key.

As for masks and make up, that can have meaning too.

“If you are wearing a mask or heavy makeup, it may make you feel more anonymous. This lowers our self-consciousness and lowers our inhibition. So, you may act in ways that you don’t normally act day-to-day, and it’s a low-risk situation to explore different parts of your personality,” said Dr. Albers.

Dr. Albers said if you prefer to do group costumes with family and friends, they may show that you value connection and social bonding.