Virginia International Raceway to celebrate veterans with a new race

ALTON, Va. – Virginia International Raceway is celebrating veterans by hosting a new race created by veterans for veterans.

From Nov. 7 through 9, three races will take place: the CrowdStrike Veterans Race of Remembrance powered by AWS, the Radical World Finals, and the Ford Mustang Cup. Click here for the provisional schedule.

The events will be hosted by Operation Motorsport, an organization that supports medically released and retired service members, as well as veterans with service-connected disabilities on racing teams across the U.S. and Canada.

Tickets are free for active-duty service members with a code from GovX.com and half off for veterans. An onsite veterans expo will also be held.