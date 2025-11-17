Healthwatch | Why some sports fans get upset when their team loses

If you tend to get upset after your favorite team loses, you’re not alone.

It can be a common problem.

But why do sports make some fans so emotional?

“It’s that sense of collectiveness, that sense of belonging. You gather among people from all walks of life, but you have that shared experience that you’re all rooting for the same team. And that can be very exciting. It can also cause a tremendous rollercoaster of emotions,” said Adam Borland, PsyD, psychologist at Cleveland Clinic.

Dr. Borland said fans may also develop a parasocial relationship with the team.

When one of the players gets hurt, makes a mistake, or scores a touchdown, it feels much more personal.

He said there’s nothing wrong with getting excited or anxious during a game, but when your emotions start to become extreme, that’s a concern.

For example, you get really angry after your team loses and start to treat people around you differently, maybe you’re more standoffish or irritable.

Dr. Borland said alcohol can also impact our reactions.

“Prepare for a game with goals in mind. For instance, recognizing that alcohol exacerbates these symptoms. So, limiting the number of drinks consumed during the game is really important,” he said.

Dr. Borland said the next time you find yourself getting upset, take a break from the game. A change of scenery can help.

He also reminds parents that your kids are watching your every move, so it’s important to model good behavior.