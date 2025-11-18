Healthwatch | How to soothe a sore throat

Cold and flu season is here.

And that means many of us will be dealing with coughing, runny noses, sneezing and sore throats, which can be especially uncomfortable.

Recommended Videos

“It does generally tend to take sometimes seven to ten days to get over a sore throat, but that doesn’t mean you should be miserable during that time. There are a number of different things that you can try to help soothe your sore throat,” said Neha Vyas, MD, family medicine physician at Cleveland Clinic.

Dr. Vyas said one way to help soothe a sore throat is by gargling warm water with a little bit of salt or honey in it.

You could also drink some warm milk or tea.

She notes it’s best to avoid caffeinated beverages, like coffee, since it can dry out your throat.

The same goes for alcohol, smoking and eating foods that are acidic.

Another option is to buy a humidifier for your house.

Humidifiers can add moisture back into the air and reduce throat irritation.

“In general, the over-the-counter medications will help soothe, but not make a sore throat go away. But certainly, throat lozenges and throat sprays can be very helpful to manage the symptoms of the sore throat,” said Dr. Vyas.

Dr. Vyas said if your sore throat lasts for more than ten days or if you are having trouble swallowing, it’s important to seek medical attention.