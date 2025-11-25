Virginia State Police continue search for missing high school football coach in Wise County

WISE COUNTY, Va. – Uncertainty remains as the search continues for a missing high school football coach in Wise County, NBC affiliate News 5 WCYB in Bristol reports.

Virginia State Police has been trying to locate Union High School football coach Travis Turner for several days and issued a statewide alert. Authorities said the 46-year-old man from Big Stone Gap vanished when officers were going to his home for an investigation. Details surrounding the investigation remain unclear, but State Police stressed they were not going to Turner’s home to arrest him.

Turner is described as a 6-foot-3, 260-pound man. He was last seen on Thursday in Wise County wearing a gray sweatshirt, sweatpants and glasses, according to police.

State Police have used search and rescue teams, drones and K-9 units in their search, which has focused around the town of Appalachia, where Turner lives. Virginia State Police spokesperson Matthew Demlien spoke with NBC News about the efforts.

“Virginia State Police has utilized a number of assets” to “hopefully locate Turner safely,” Demlien explained.

He added, “While in transit, the agents were informed that Turner was no longer at the location.”

Wise County Public School Superintendent Mike Goforth told NBC News that Turner is on administrative leave. Additional details about the nature of the leave or when it began were not provided.

“A staff member has been placed on administrative leave with pay while an external agency reviews an allegation that was reported to the division,” Goforth said in a statement Monday.

“This is standard procedure and is not a determination of wrongdoing,” the statement said. “This situation also involves an active law-enforcement matter, and the division cannot comment further.”

Turner’s disappearance came two days before the Union Bears football game. The team defeated the Graham High School G-Men, continuing a 12-game winning streak to advance to the Regional Championship. Students and community members gathered for a prayer circle ahead of kickoff.

“No matter what’s going on, we can count on our neighbors, and we can count on those God’s put in our life, and we can count on our community to be bigger than the situation we’re facing,” said Bryan Gunter, a pastor at the Baptist Church of Big Stone Gap.