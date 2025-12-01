Food Lion Feeds turns free throws into meals with Score to Give More program

Calling all sports fans! Food Lion Feeds is turning free throws into meals as the college basketball season tips off.

With its annual Score to Give More program, Food Lion Feeds is teaming up with 55 college basketball teams to help combat hunger across 10 states, including parts of our region. For every free throw made this season, Food Lion Feeds will provide 100 meals to each school’s campus food pantry or affiliated Feeding America partner food bank.

Since 2019, the Score to Give More program has helped donate more than 6.5 million meals. Liberty University, James Madison University, the University of Virginia and Virginia Tech are among the many schools participating.

Through Food Lion Feeds, Food Lion has helped provide more than 1.5 billion meals to individuals and families since 2014.

For more information on Food Lion Feeds, visit foodlion.com/feeds.