Healthwatch | How our environment influences what we eat

If you’re looking for ways to eat more mindfully this holiday season, you may want to try using the science of gastrophysics.

“Gastrophysics is the science of how our environment influences our food decisions,” explained Susan Albers, PsyD, psychologist at Cleveland Clinic. “By adjusting sensory details like the shape, the color, the size of a plate, the lighting in the room, the music, we can subtly shift how the brain makes decisions about how much to eat, what to eat and how satisfying it is.”

Dr. Albers said consider the size of your plate.

By swapping out a bigger plate for a smaller one, you can trick your brain into thinking you are eating a bigger portion.

The color of your plate can play a role too.

Research shows people tend to eat less when the plate is red.

The same goes for smaller spoons.

Dr. Albers said by eating a dessert with a smaller spoon, the flavor will taste richer and will help you to eat slower.

Warm lighting has a similar effect.

But that’s not all, even your proximity to the food can impact how much you eat.

“Take a tour around a holiday buffet before making a choice. Proximity research indicates that we tend to reach for the first foods that we see versus those we really want. By pausing, taking a walk around the table, it interrupts this natural reflex, and it gives your brain time to make a mindful choice,” she advised.

Dr. Albers said if you do wind up eating more than you wanted, that’s okay.

It’s common during the holidays, so try to be compassionate with yourself.