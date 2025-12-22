Healthwatch | What to know about holiday heart syndrome

The holidays are a time for family gatherings and celebrations.

But as you’re enjoying each moment, it’s important to remember that overdoing it can take a toll on your heart.

“Holiday heart is the development oftentimes of either cardiac rhythm disturbances or heart failure around the holidays,” said Luke Laffin, MD, a preventive cardiologist for Cleveland Clinic.

Dr. Laffin said symptoms of holiday heart may include things like palpitations, fatigue and shortness of breath.

While it can affect anyone, those with conditions like high blood pressure and diabetes are most at risk.

According to Dr. Laffin, overindulgence is a big reason heart problems tend to rise during the holidays.

Many people are eating and drinking more this time of year, which makes the heart work harder.

When it comes to preventing holiday heart, you want to limit things like salty foods and alcohol – while making sure to get enough of the things we know are good for us.

“Make sure you are consuming enough fruits and vegetables,” Dr. Laffin said. “You also want to make sure you’re drinking plenty of water. If all we’re having is eggnog and champagne, that’s a problem.”

Above all, Dr. Laffin said it’s important to seek medical help immediately if you start having symptoms like shortness of breath and chest pain.