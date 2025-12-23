Healthwatch | Dealing with difficult family during the holidays

Holiday gatherings are a good time to catch up with family.

But how do you keep things joyful if there are relatives on the guest list you don’t always get along with?

“Think about how you handle co-workers that you don’t necessarily like. We still usually find a way to be professional and respectful,” said Kia-Rai Prewitt, PhD, a psychologist for Cleveland Clinic.

While the office is different from the dinner table, Dr. Prewitt said approaching challenging relatives the way you would a difficult co-worker can help.

For example, steer clear of topics that could spark an argument.

It can also help to avoid one-on-one time with relatives you tend to clash with.

And rather than focusing on the negatives, enjoy time with the family members you do get along with.

Dr. Prewitt added you can always say no to a family gathering that seems too overwhelming.

“No is a complete sentence, but many people struggle to say it. One of the things that’s been helpful for me is knowing I’m the only one who’s going to take care of me. If you know you need something for your own personal self-care, you have to be your own advocate,” Dr. Prewitt said.

If complicated family dynamics begin impacting your daily life, Dr. Prewitt recommends reaching out to a mental health professional.