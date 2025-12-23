Skip to main content
News

Sheetz offers free coffee for rewards members during the holidays

You can enjoy cappuccinos, lattes, espressos, mochas, and more

Sheetz is offering a sweet holiday treat that will give you a little extra perk.

From Christmas Eve through New Year’s Day, Sheetz is giving one free self-serve coffee to each customer registered in their rewards program.

You can enjoy cappuccinos, lattes, espressos, mochas, and more, all made on espresso machines.

But that’s not all. You can also get $1 off any cooler item and a free bag of fries with an order of $10 or more, all through the app.

To redeem these deals, just add them under the OFFERZ tab in the Sheetz app

