Healthwatch | How to fight off dry skin this winter

With dry skin season here, keeping your skin hydrated is more important than ever.

And choosing the right moisturizer this winter is a good place to start.

“When picking a moisturizer, look for ingredients like ceramide and cholesterol, which can help to rebuild our skin’s barrier. You also want to try and avoid fragrance. Even though it smells nice, fragrance is not great for our skin,” explained Shilpi Khetarpal, MD, a Cleveland Clinic dermatologist.

Dr. Khetarpal said it’s best to moisturize soon after getting out of the shower.

Keep in mind that taking overly hot showers can strip moisture from your skin.

Another trick to help boost hydration is using a humidifier at night.

You can also try applying petroleum jelly to any overly dry areas before going to bed.

For any persistent dryness or irritation, Dr. Khetarpal recommends seeing a dermatologist.

“Normal dry skin can just feel flaky, but it’s not itchy. If the skin becomes red and itchy, it could be a sign of other conditions like eczema or dermatitis. That’s when it would be important to see a dermatologist for additional treatment,” Dr. Khetarpal said.

Along with addressing dry skin, not skipping sunscreen this winter is just as crucial.

Dr. Khetarpal said wearing it year-round helps protect our skin from sun damage.