Healthwatch | Why blood donations are so important

January is National Blood Donor Month.

According to the Red Cross, every two seconds someone in the United States needs blood.

Recommended Videos

“We cannot manufacture blood. The only way we get lifesaving blood is through donations,” said Thomas Waters, MD, emergency medicine physician at Cleveland Clinic. “The type of patients that require blood to save their lives are patients such as trauma patients, cancer patients and surgery patients. So, it’s important that we keep blood donations up throughout the entire year.”

Dr. Waters said if you’ve never donated blood before, it usually takes about ten minutes and is done under sterile conditions.

Your arm will be cleansed and then a needle will be placed for the blood draw.

About a pint of blood will be collected.

After you’re done, you’ll be given a drink and snack and rest for 15 minutes.

Dr. Waters knows it can feel like an intimidating process for some people, but it can help to remember you’re saving lives.

“One donation of blood can save up to three lives. So, you can make a big difference by donating blood,” he said.

Dr. Waters notes that blood donations have a short shelf life and only last up to 42 days, which highlights why the need is constant.