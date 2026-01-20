Healthwatch | Can cold weather really make you sick?

At some point or another, we’ve all heard this warning – don’t go outside in the cold or you’ll get sick.

But is there any truth to that?

“You can’t get a cold from the cold weather itself, but you can get a cold indirectly from cold weather environments,” explained Neha Vyas, MD, a family medicine physician at Cleveland Clinic.

While cold weather doesn’t directly make us sick, Dr. Vyas said viruses do.

She explained that when the temperatures drop, the nose and throat can dry out, making it easier for viruses to enter the body.

Viruses, like the flu, spread more easily in cold, dry conditions.

Another reason more people tend to get sick in the winter is that we’re spending more time indoors.

Being in close quarters with others increases your chances of getting sick, so it’s important to take extra precautions this time of year.

“Make sure you wash your hands frequently, cover your cough or sneeze and stay home if you’re sick. Eating healthy foods and staying hydrated will go a long way in keeping you healthy as well,” Dr. Vyas said. “I also recommend getting your vaccines, such as the flu shot, as well as any other vaccines that are appropriate for the winter months.”

For those who do come down with a cold, Dr. Vyas recommends checking in with a doctor if symptoms worsen or don’t go away.

While cold weather doesn’t directly make you sick, bundling up and staying inside during extreme temperatures helps prevent frostbite and other cold-related health issues.