Safety tips for drivers ahead of Virginia winter storm

As Virginia braces for a major winter storm, AAA is reminding drivers to keep safety top of mind and always have a plan.

The storm is expected to begin affecting the state on Saturday and continue through the weekend into Monday, potentially impacting the start of the workweek. Your Local Weather Authority has issued a Weather Authority Alert Day for both Saturday and Sunday to keep you informed and weather aware.

According to the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety, hazardous storms and inclement weather contribute to nearly half a million crashes and more than 2,200 traffic deaths nationwide each winter.

The best advice? Avoid the roads if possible. AAA recommends, “If you don’t have to go out, don’t.”

“Freezing rain is especially dangerous as it coats roads, power lines and trees in ice, creating all kinds of hazards for drivers,” said AAA Mid-Atlantic spokesperson Morgan Dean. “With temperatures also plummeting dangerously low, conditions could be life-threatening. The best plan of action is to avoid being on the roads.”

AAA also offered these safety tips for drivers who must travel:

Check road and weather conditions before leaving

Properly remove snow from all vehicle windows and lights

Drive slowly

Accelerate and decelerate gradually

Avoid slamming on your brakes if you lose traction; instead, steer in the direction you want the front of the vehicle to go until your tires regain traction

Increase your following distance to eight to 10 seconds

