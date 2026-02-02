Healthwatch | The perks of positive thinking

Are you more of an optimist or a pessimist?

If you’re the latter, it may be time to start looking on the bright side.

“Research indicates that people who engage in optimistic thinking have better sleep, stronger cardiovascular systems, are more resilient to stress and feel happier,” explained Susan Albers, PsyD, psychologist at Cleveland Clinic.

Dr. Albers said being an optimist doesn’t mean you never consider the negative of a situation; it’s more so that you can move past it.

For example, your team loses a game.

Instead of feeling defeated, you look for ways to get better.

She said being an optimist can be challenging for some people.

Our bodies are naturally wired to scan for potential threats, or in modern day society, focus on the worst-case scenario.

“You can train your brain to be more optimistic by taking a mindful pause throughout the day and recognizing when something positive happens. This helps your brain in the future to recognize and identify when positive things happen and encode it into your memory,” said Dr. Albers.

If you find yourself struggling to overcome negative thoughts, it can help to speak with a mental health professional.