Healthwatch | How to avoid an ER visit this Super Bowl Sunday

While cheering on your favorite team this Super Bowl Sunday, the last place you want to end up is the emergency department.

All that game-day stress can take a real toll on your body if you’re not careful.

Recommended Videos

“Common reasons we see patients in the emergency department during or after the Super Bowl include heart attacks, elevated blood pressure, shortness of breath, chest pain and traumatic injuries,” explained Bryan Baskin, DO, an emergency medicine physician with Cleveland Clinic.

Along with the stress and heightened emotions surrounding the game, Dr. Baskin said the risk of heart attacks can increase because of what people eat and drink.

Eating more foods high in sodium and drinking alcohol can put extra strain on the heart – especially for people with conditions like heart disease or high blood pressure

Enjoying one too many cocktails can also affect balance and judgment, increasing the risk of injuries that may require a trip to the ER.

On Super Bowl Sunday, Dr. Baskin recommends being mindful of what you eat, limiting alcohol and taking breaks from the game if things get too stressful.

If you do start experiencing any concerning symptoms, Dr. Baskin said, don’t wait to get checked out.

“It’s very natural to want to wait until the game’s over to come into the emergency department – we see this around the holidays as well,” Dr. Baskin said. “But if you have symptoms, it’s important to respect your body and come to the emergency department.”

Dr. Baskin said you should never ignore symptoms like chest pain or shortness of breath.

Playing it safe and getting help quickly could save your life.