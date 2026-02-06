Healthwatch: National Wear Red for Women Day raises heart health awareness

Friday is National Wear Red for Women Day, a day dedicated to raising awareness about women’s heart health.

Cardiovascular disease remains the number one killer of women, yet awareness among younger generations like Gen Z and Millennials is lower than in previous generations.

Recommended Videos

Nearly 45 percent of women over age 20 are living with some form of cardiovascular disease. It is also the leading cause of maternal death in the U.S.

Women are less likely than men to receive bystander CPR in an emergency and are 23% less likely to survive sudden cardiac arrest.

So, what can you do?

The American Heart Association advises being prepared to respond to a cardiac emergency, which includes learning CPR.

It is also important to understand the symptoms of a heart attack. Often, symptoms in women differ from those in men and can include anxiety, shortness of breath, upset stomach, pain in the shoulder, back or arm, and unusual tiredness or weakness.