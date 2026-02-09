Healthwatch | Three things you can do for your heart’s longevity

Want to keep your heart healthy and strong for years to come?

Cardiologists say taking small steps today can go a long way in supporting your heart’s longevity.

“Staying active, eating a heart-healthy diet and avoiding smoking and alcohol are the top three things you can do to protect your cardiac health. If you can do those three things, you’re definitely heading in the right direction,” said Grant Reed, MD, a cardiologist with Cleveland Clinic.

Dr. Reed explained that regular exercise strengthens your heart and helps keep your blood pressure and cholesterol in check.

Experts recommend getting at least 150 minutes of moderate exercise each week.

When it comes to a heart-healthy diet, focus on meals that include fruits, vegetables, lean proteins and healthy fats.

As for why you should avoid smoking and alcohol, they can both take a toll on your heart – with smoking damaging blood vessels and alcohol raising blood pressure.

Beyond lifestyle choices, Dr. Reed said knowing if any heart issues run in your family is also key.

“Family history is one of the strongest risk factors for cardiovascular events, including heart attack and stroke,” Dr. Reed said. “That’s why it’s important to know the cardiac history of your first-degree relatives, such as your parents, siblings and children.”

Dr. Reed said that sharing this health history with your doctor allows them to better assess your risk and take preventive action if needed.