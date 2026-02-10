Healthwatch | Why you still feel tired after sleeping

Are you getting the recommended amount of shut-eye but still waking up tired?

The issue may not be how long you’re sleeping, but what’s happening while you sleep.

“The one thing we look for in our sleep center most often is the risk for what we call sleep apnea, which is a condition where you either stop breathing, or you’re not breathing as well as you could while you sleep,” said Alicia Roth, PhD, a sleep psychologist for Cleveland Clinic.

Dr. Roth explained that sleep apnea causes you to wake up frequently.

You may not even remember waking up, but it’s stopping you from getting a restorative, deep sleep.

Dr. Roth said caffeine, alcohol and nicotine can also cause disruptions throughout the night.

Along with not getting enough sleep, oversleeping can actually leave you feeling drowsy as well.

If you’re still feeling tired after changing some habits, Dr. Roth recommends checking in with your doctor.

“Certain vitamin deficiencies as well as hormone imbalances, including testosterone levels and hormonal changes during menopause, can cause fatigue,” Dr. Roth said. “Working with your doctor to get blood work done can help identify if any of these factors are contributing.”

Dr. Roth added that your doctor can also determine whether more tests are needed to check for sleep apnea or other sleep disorders.