Healthwatch | Do you really need to eat breakfast?

We’ve all heard that breakfast is the most important meal of the day.

But do you really need to eat it, and what can happen if you skip it?

“Skipping breakfast may leave you not being able to fully concentrate, shaky and you also may overeat later on in the day. With that in mind, it’s very important to eat breakfast,” explained Teresa Eury, RD, a registered dietitian for Cleveland Clinic.

As for when to eat breakfast, Eury said to follow your hunger cues.

It’s OK if you’re not hungry right away, but she recommends eating something within two hours of waking up.

Like other meals throughout the day, a balanced breakfast should include protein, fiber and heart-healthy fats.

For example, an egg with whole wheat toast and avocado would hit the mark.

On the other hand, Eury said you want to limit foods like pastries and sugary cereals.

“Think of a time you ate a donut. It tastes really good, but within an hour or so, you’re feeling hungry again. That’s because the donut isn’t rich in protein, fiber or heart-healthy fats. Foods high in refined sugar pass through the body quickly, which can make you feel hungry again soon after eating,” Eury said.

To help you stick with healthier breakfast options, Eury recommends planning meals ahead of time.

She said making a batch of overnight oats – with chia seeds and protein powder – can give you a quick go-to option when mornings are hectic.