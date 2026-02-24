Healthwatch |Orthorexia: When Healthy Eating Becomes Harmful

It is National Eating Disorders Awareness Week.

Most people have probably heard of anorexia and bulimia, but there’s another condition that is starting to become more publicized.

It’s called orthorexia.

“Orthorexia is an unhealthy obsession or preoccupation with healthy or clean eating. And it may start off with good intentions of feeling better or feeling healthier. But over time, the food roles become more rigid, restrictive, and distressing,” said Kasey Goodpaster, PhD, psychologist at Cleveland Clinic.

Dr. Goodpaster said symptoms of orthorexia can include eating foods you deem healthy, cutting out entire food groups, compulsively checking nutrition labels, and avoiding social activities to manage food restrictions.

A person may also struggle with negative self-image and do frequent cleanses or detoxes.

Dr. Goodpaster said unlike anorexia or bulimia, orthorexia isn’t always about losing weight.

However, it can still be just as harmful.

“Even if these individuals aren’t underweight, it can still be dangerous to engage in orthorexic behaviors because eliminating entire food groups may lead to nutrient deficiencies, fatigue and bone loss in severe cases. In addition, it can really shrink somebody’s life socially as relationships, travel, celebrations, and other things revolve around those food rules,” she said.

Dr. Goodpaster said if you are noticing symptoms of orthorexia or are worried about a loved one, it’s best to consult with your physician.