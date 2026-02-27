Healthwatch | Do expiration dates on food really matter?

Have you ever tried to eat something from your fridge or pantry only to find out that the food has already expired?

You may think it’s no longer edible, but in some cases, it might still be.

“Expiration dates are actually more about quality than they are about food safety. So, when you look at things like the sell by date, that is typically a date that is going to be a guide for grocery manufacturers -- when can I sell this by? The best buy date is really an assessment of quality. For example, this cracker is going to taste great now, but maybe in four weeks from now, it won’t taste as good,” said Kristin Kirkpatrick, RD, registered dietitian at Cleveland Clinic.

Kirkpatrick said while expiration dates are helpful, the best way to really know if something has gone bad is by looking at it and smelling it.

Pay attention to the texture and color, check for any mold and notice the smell.

If any of that seems unusual, it’s time to toss.

Kirkpatrick said it’s important to note that you can get sick from eating expired food, especially with perishable items like eggs or meat.

“Think about it this way, any place where you have an environment where bacteria can grow leads to the most probability that you could become ill after having that product. Typically, when bacteria grow, we will see it or we might smell it. That is why perishable items are going to be the most important things to keep an eye out for,” she said.

Kirkpatrick said there are certain products that have strict expiration dates, such as infant formula.

It doesn’t matter whether it looks or smells fine after it expires, it should always be thrown away.