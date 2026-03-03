Healthwatch | Why you don’t need a ‘base tan’ for vacation

If you’re going somewhere sunny for spring break, you may wonder if it’s worth getting a ‘base tan’ first to prevent burning.

But Shilpi Khetarpal, MD, a dermatologist at Cleveland Clinic, said not only is that unnecessary, it’s also unsafe.

“We know tanning beds overall should be avoided at all costs. They do a lot of negative things to our skin and our overall health. The first is it increases your risk of skin cancer, both basal cell and squamous cell, which are the two most common types of skin cancer. Both of those are increased by at least 30%, even with a single use,” Dr. Khetarpal explained.

Dr. Khetarpal warned that tanning beds can also age your skin and cause wrinkles.

She said if you’re worried about getting burnt on your trip, be sure to load up on sunscreen instead.

She recommends buying a brand that is labeled ‘broad spectrum’ and has an SPF of 30 or higher.

And don’t forget to reapply throughout the day.

Often people will think they only need to put it on once.

But what if you wanted a base tan so you have some color?

Dr. Khetarpal said you’re better off getting a spray tan or buying a self-tanner. Both are safer options.

“Those are generally regulated. And really, it’s just a dye that sits on the top layer of skin, and then over time after washing or swimming, it just comes off. As far as we know, there’s no negative risk to those, she said.

Dr. Khetarpal said if you have gone tanning a lot in the past or recently stopped, it’s important to talk with your dermatologist about getting a skin cancer check.